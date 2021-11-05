Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The longest partial moon eclipse this century will happen on November 19, with great visibility in North America.

NASA predicts it will last 3 hours 28 minutes and up to 97% of the moon will appear red.

People in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico have the best seats in the house for the near-total lunar total eclipse.

The eclipse will occur in the early hours of November 19. Earth will pass between sun and moon, casting shadows over the former.

You won’t need a telescope or binoculars either. Simply go outside and look up at the sky any time between 2:19 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. ET.

The eclipse will peak just after 4 a.m. ET.

The moon will turn a reddish color due to 97% of the full Moon being hidden by the sun’s light.

