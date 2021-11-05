WLOX Careers
Jackson County School District working to find funding to improve school facilities

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District is working to find funding to improve school facilities. After the failure of last spring’s facility bond proposal, district officials moved forward with a detailed plan to address facility needs in county schools.

“The delay of moving forward with facilities was due to the pandemic this past summer and fall, but now it’s time to make improvements. A key part in this process is closely listening to our board members and the community as a team unit,” said Superintendent Dr. John Strycker.

The money would be used for repairs and improvements to facilities. In February, a $67 million bond project was presented to the school board detailing all of the upgrades and repairs.

However, the proposed plan was voted down, with 75 percent of residents voting against it.

Strycker said this new proposed plan will allow for the maintenance of facilities and also make up for tax revenue that will soon disappear. The Mississippi Coal Power Plant is going to be decommissioned, which means $6 million fewer annual dollars for the district in 2027-2028.

Stricker said with this proposal, the school district’s budget will be balanced in six years when Mississippi Power’s Plant Daniel is projected to close.

Also, residents will probably be paying a bit more property taxes in the coming years. They’re proposing raising the millage up to 4%, which is allowed by state law.

