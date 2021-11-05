WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

The holiday classics are back! Here’s where you can watch

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m....
You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.(CBS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” or “Charlie Brown.”

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Nov. 22, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Catch Frosty and his “jolly, happy soul” starting Nov. 26, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The sequel, “Frosty Returns,” will air immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry if you miss the festivities in November; between CBS and Freeform, you’ll have plenty of chances to see these classics.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 11, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 9 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Frosty the Snowman

  • Nov. 26, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 8:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. on Freeform

The “Peanuts” gang will also be back on broadcast television this holiday season in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.

Fans can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on PBS, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS at 7:30 p.m. EST Dec. 19.

And new this year, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+, according to Variety. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’
FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Colin Powell remembered as a model for future generations
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Family takes restaurant manager off life support, suspect’s charges upgraded to murder
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Prosecutor: Arbery’s killers ‘did everything’ on assumptions