WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.
Lawsuits are being filed against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun
Geomagnetic storm produced colorful auroras that could be seen across the world.
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain