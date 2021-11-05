Friday’s Forecast

Cloudy skies this morning may eventually give way to peeks of PM sunshine later today. Regardless, plan on cool and dry conditions all day Friday with highs in the 60s. Tomorrow looks crisp & cool with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Cool and dry conditions continue Sunday into the first half of next week. Only two nights remain this year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land through this weekend. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through this weekend. Hurricane season ends in less than four weeks.