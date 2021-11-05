WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.(Facebook |LSP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man once named Louisiana State Trooper of the Year in 2018 has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Jason Boyet, 42, of Ponchatoula, had previously pled guilty to the distribution of child porn featuring images of victims as young as three years old.

As part of his sentence, Boyet will also be obligated to serve a period of five years of supervised release after his term of imprisonment, register as a sex offender, and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

The FBI says that Boyet had spent time in an internet chatroom that was for the intended purpose of exchanging disturbing images in February of last year. It was in that chat room that Boyet made contact with an undercover agent and sent the illegal images.

Boyet also told the agent that he claimed to have custody and control of a victim.

On February 12, 2020, special agents with the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Boyet’s residence. Agents confirmed that Boyet has taken sexually explicit images of a victim on at least three different dates. Boyet also accessed a link to an online file storage account containing numerous videos depicting the sexual victimization of children and, further, received at least 151 images and 195 videos depicting children as young as approximately one year old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack
Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Family takes restaurant manager off life support, suspect’s charges upgraded to murder
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he intended to file a lawsuit against OSHA. His...
Reeves: Second lawsuit against OSHA will challenge Biden’s ‘flagrant abuse of power’
Four children became the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
MSDH scheduling COVID vaccines for children 5-11 Friday
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally...
Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks