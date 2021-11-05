WLOX Careers
514 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 65 new cases and four deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths in the state Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 65 new cases, and four deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (32), Jackson County (18), Pearl River County (8), Stone County (5), Hancock County (1), and George County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George505980739
Hancock77821307215
Harrison34,56354853477
Jackson24,65838628341
Pearl River963124121042
Stone3633668814

One death in Pear River County occurred between October 22 and November 4. Two deaths in Harrison County and one death in Stone County occurred between August 8 and October 22, and were identified from death certificate reports.

As of Nov. 4 at 3pm, there have been a total of 506,556 cases and 10,148 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

As of Nov. 4 at 3pm, there have been a total of 506,556 cases and 10,148 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 4, there were 176 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 76 were in the ICU and 39 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

As of Nov. 4, there were 176 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 76 were in the ICU and 39 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

