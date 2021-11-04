South Mississippi artists, vendors prepare for Peter Anderson festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival is an important part of the City of Ocean Spring’s economy. It’s also crucial to survival for South Mississippi artists and vendors.

Steven Bussard of St. Martin. began making beef jerky as a hobby when he was with the Air Force stationed in Montana. Since 2017, it has become his full-time job.

This year, he’s seasoning and dehydrating 1,700 pounds of meat to make all the Buzz’s Beef Jerky he will have on hand for the Peter Anderson Festival this weekend.

“We will sell 500 pounds of cooked jerky,” said Bussard.

Mark King of King Pottery has transformed about 500 pounds of clay into everything from coffee mugs, to Christmas ornaments that he sells at the festival.

“The year I missed Peter Anderson, that was a third of my money for the year,” said King. “My expenses are small, but still it’s a nice coast because when January comes and holiday shopping goes away, you hope that you’ve made a nice little nest egg to put away.”

The Peter Anderson Festival will feature a little more than 300 vendors this year. That is down from a pre-pandemic high of 450, but the vendors say it’s still good business.

Get all the details on this year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival inside the October issue of South Mississippi Living! Posted by Peter Anderson Festival on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The only problem for Bussard, is his tent was moved after this year’s program was printed, so he’s not in his regular spot. This year you can find him at booth 669, near Phoenicia Gourmet Cuisine on Government Street.

Still, he’s not worried.

“It’s such a financial windfall for the economy here in Ocean Springs, plus all the vendors that come from out of state,” Bussard said. “People pretty much bank their yearly income from coming to Peter Anderson.”

King agreed.

“It’s a good problem to have, but I’m usually too busy to stop and have a full conversation unless there’s someone in the booth with me helping out, so that’s a good thing, it’s a good problem to have,” said King.

And if you’re a regular like these two, they seek you out.

“A lot of my customers come from over the years, they come back every year,” Bussard said. “They normally hit me on Saturday, then they hit me on Sunday on the way home because they want to get their second batch before they walk out.

For King, it’s the Christmas ornament that his customers come for.

That started in 2009 when he made his first ornament for the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. They sold out the first three years, but he was not asked for an encore by the museum the next year. His customers, however, did.

“And they said, well, we still want your ornament,” King said. “So here I am over a decade later, still making a commemorative ornament every year. Sometimes more than one, and this year I made the Fort Bayou Fishing Camp.”

King said he has memories of going to the camp as a child for a hot dog and a root beer, and crickets for fishing. He will offer other ornament designs at his booth near the Depot as well.

Another of his specialties is unique coffee mugs.

“Coffee cups. Everyone’s definition of a coffee cup is totally different,” said King.

King said he learned a couple of years ago that no two people like the same kind of coffee mug.

“You show up with one kind of coffee cup that we love, that you love, that’s not everyone’s cup of coffee,” he said with a laugh.

So now every one of the mugs King offers at the Peter Anderson Festival is unique.

The Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs is Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

