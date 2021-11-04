WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot

Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A small-town woman arrested for attempting to hire a hitman online used some of the latest technology to secure the service, including Bitcoin and WhatsApp.

Jessica Leeann Sledge was arrested this week on charges that she attempted to hire a hitman via the Internet.

The 39-year-old woman was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

Court documents indicate that Sledge was investigated for more than a month before she was arrested and that she used Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, to pay for the murder and used WhatsApp, an instant messaging application, to provide investigators with photos of her intended victim.

According to the investigator, Sledge made three Bitcoin payments totaling $10,000 for the murder-for-hire, one each on October 4, October 9, and October 10.

When Sledge was finally contacted by a supposed hitman a little less than two weeks later, she still wanted to move forward with the murder.

That hitman was an undercover agent. He contacted Sledge on October 22, and the two had multiple conversations over the next four days about murdering the victim.

During that time, Sledge not only confirmed that she was attempting to pay for the victim’s murder but also used WhatsApp to provide the agent with “multiple photos of (the victim) and photos of several vehicles that (the victim normally drives,” court records indicate.

In a phone call on October 26, Sledge allegedly upped the ante, telling the undercover agent that her intended victim was going to a gas station to get breakfast.

During that call, Sledge allegedly provided a description of the vehicle that the victim was driving.

“Physical surveillance confirmed that Victim 1 arrived at the gas station in the vehicle described by Sledge. A photograph was taken of Victim 1 at the gas station and forwarded to the (undercover agent).”

That agent then sent the photo to Sledge, and she confirmed that the person in the vehicle was her intended target.

The affidavit goes on to state that Sledge met with the undercover agent one more time, on November 1, at a location in Rankin County, where she provided an additional payment and again discussed murdering the victim.

However, the murder was not to be.

Instead, Sledge was arrested on a murder-for-hire plot and was charged with using interstate commerce facilities to hire someone to commit a murder.

It was the use of the cell phone, internet, and WhatsApp that landed Sledge the charge.

Conversations with the undercover agent were conducted via her cell phone and internet communications applications, both of which would qualify as “interstate commerce facilities.”

As for Bitcoin, the feds say that’s “widely used in interstate and international commerce” as well.

Sledge is now awaiting a detention hearing and initial hearing in U.S. District Court.

Those hearings are slated for Monday, before federal Magistrate Keith Ball.

Sledge’s attorney had asked for his client to be released, citing conditions at the jail, but the judge refused.

“Given the nature of the charge, this is not a charge I think it would be appropriate to let [the defendant] out until we have a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Starting Monday, November 8, wearing a face covering will become optional for students and...
Mask mandate lifted for all Biloxi schools
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths...
381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Biloxi native Barry Lyons has been announced as a 2022 inductee into the Mississippi Sports...
Biloxi native Barry Lyons reflects on being selected to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
With Louisiana now in the sports betting game, state leaders are working to develop mobile...
Mississippi gaming committee working to develop mobile sports betting