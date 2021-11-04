Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 for hitman in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A small-town woman arrested for attempting to hire a hitman online used some of the latest technology to secure the service, including Bitcoin and WhatsApp.

Jessica Leeann Sledge was arrested this week on charges that she attempted to hire a hitman via the Internet.

The 39-year-old woman was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

Court documents indicate that Sledge was investigated for more than a month before she was arrested and that she used Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, to pay for the murder and used WhatsApp, an instant messaging application, to provide investigators with photos of her intended victim.

According to the investigator, Sledge made three Bitcoin payments totaling $10,000 for the murder-for-hire, one each on October 4, October 9, and October 10.

When Sledge was finally contacted by a supposed hitman a little less than two weeks later, she still wanted to move forward with the murder.

That hitman was an undercover agent. He contacted Sledge on October 22, and the two had multiple conversations over the next four days about murdering the victim.

During that time, Sledge not only confirmed that she was attempting to pay for the victim’s murder but also used WhatsApp to provide the agent with “multiple photos of (the victim) and photos of several vehicles that (the victim normally drives,” court records indicate.

In a phone call on October 26, Sledge allegedly upped the ante, telling the undercover agent that her intended victim was going to a gas station to get breakfast.

During that call, Sledge allegedly provided a description of the vehicle that the victim was driving.

“Physical surveillance confirmed that Victim 1 arrived at the gas station in the vehicle described by Sledge. A photograph was taken of Victim 1 at the gas station and forwarded to the (undercover agent).”

That agent then sent the photo to Sledge, and she confirmed that the person in the vehicle was her intended target.

The affidavit goes on to state that Sledge met with the undercover agent one more time, on November 1, at a location in Rankin County, where she provided an additional payment and again discussed murdering the victim.

However, the murder was not to be.

Instead, Sledge was arrested on a murder-for-hire plot and was charged with using interstate commerce facilities to hire someone to commit a murder.

It was the use of the cell phone, internet, and WhatsApp that landed Sledge the charge.

Conversations with the undercover agent were conducted via her cell phone and internet communications applications, both of which would qualify as “interstate commerce facilities.”

As for Bitcoin, the feds say that’s “widely used in interstate and international commerce” as well.

Sledge is now awaiting a detention hearing and initial hearing in U.S. District Court.

Those hearings are slated for Monday, before federal Magistrate Keith Ball.

Sledge’s attorney had asked for his client to be released, citing conditions at the jail, but the judge refused.

“Given the nature of the charge, this is not a charge I think it would be appropriate to let [the defendant] out until we have a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing,” he said.

