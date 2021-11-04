Ocean Springs businesses anticipate revenue boost from Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Anticipation for the Peter Anderson festival has been building over the last 365 days, and businesses in Ocean Springs are looking forward to the boost in profits that the festival brings.

Hillyer House is located right on Washington Avenue, and owner Paige Riley said this weekend kicks off holiday shopping.

”It is absolutely the number one game-changer festival of the year,” Riley said.

Riley said the increase in traffic that is expected this coming weekend provides an opportunity for businesses to increase the number of customers and sales.

”We are just pumped and excited. When you think 150,000 people come through Ocean Springs, it’s unbelievable,” Riley said. “It’s our chance to roll out the red carpet and say hey we’re here all year.”

A short stroll down the sidewalk from the Hillyer House is Franko’s Clothing Co. Sales associate Taylar Ramsay said the store has been planning innovative ways to attract customers.

”We offer refreshments during the day during Peter Anderson,” Ramsay said. “We just got a lot of new inventory in so we’re very excited to show that off a little bit.”

Peter Anderson is an arts and crafts festival that Riley says impacts more than just the local economy.

”We’re not only helping our local industry, but we are helping the American craftsmen because we do sell over 100 and they are local regional and National.”

