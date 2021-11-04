WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Ocean Springs businesses anticipate revenue boost from Peter Anderson Festival

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Anticipation for the Peter Anderson festival has been building over the last 365 days, and businesses in Ocean Springs are looking forward to the boost in profits that the festival brings.

Hillyer House is located right on Washington Avenue, and owner Paige Riley said this weekend kicks off holiday shopping.

”It is absolutely the number one game-changer festival of the year,” Riley said.

Riley said the increase in traffic that is expected this coming weekend provides an opportunity for businesses to increase the number of customers and sales.

”We are just pumped and excited. When you think 150,000 people come through Ocean Springs, it’s unbelievable,” Riley said. “It’s our chance to roll out the red carpet and say hey we’re here all year.”

A short stroll down the sidewalk from the Hillyer House is Franko’s Clothing Co. Sales associate Taylar Ramsay said the store has been planning innovative ways to attract customers.

”We offer refreshments during the day during Peter Anderson,” Ramsay said. “We just got a lot of new inventory in so we’re very excited to show that off a little bit.”

Peter Anderson is an arts and crafts festival that Riley says impacts more than just the local economy.

”We’re not only helping our local industry, but we are helping the American craftsmen because we do sell over 100 and they are local regional and National.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant

Latest News

About 70-80 people who feel strongly against vaccination mandates for workers gathered outside...
LIVE REPORT: Gulf Coast Against Mandates group holds rally outside Ingalls Shipbuilding
Anticipation for the Peter Anderson festival has been building over the last 365 days, and...
Ocean Springs businesses looking forward to Peter Anderson festival
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A sense of community and a chance to fill in the food gap are some of the reasons local...
Community markets work to fill supply chain food gaps