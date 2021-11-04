WLOX Careers
N.C. man charged with kidnapping a child in Hattiesburg

Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.
Twenty-four-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a North Carolina man with kidnapping a child.

24-year-old Jahaziel Guerrero was arrested in connection to an incident that occurred at a Hattiesburg restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

After responding to a report of a disturbance, officers initially charged Guerrero with disorderly conduct - failure to comply, disorderly conduct- interference with business/customers and public drunkenness in connection to the incident.

According to HPD, a child was involved in the incident. The child was unharmed and reunited with family members within minutes.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, with direction and guidance from the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office, the kidnapping charge was added.

Guerrero was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

