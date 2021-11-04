More than three-fourths of Ingalls employees at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding will not require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated until Jan. 4, roughly one month after the original deadline.

That decision was made Thursday after new guidance from OSHA was announced mandating all companies with more than 100 employees require workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The original December deadline for employees of federal contractors was pushed back to coincide with the new date.

The majority of workers employed at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video posted by the company this week.

Edmond Hughes, Ingalls Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, said 77% of the Pascagoula shipyard’s workers are fully or partially vaccinated against the virus. A video of Hughes was posted Tuesday on the company’s website.

According to the company’s website, Ingalls employees 11,500 employees. That means there are still 2,645 employees who remain unvaccinated as the deadline to get the shot looms overhead.

A Wednesday demonstration outside of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula brought out those against federal vaccine mandates, who say those shot requirements are forcing workers to choose between their health and their careers. (WLOX)

In recent weeks, two demonstrations have been held outside the gates of the Pascagoula shipyard by employees who say the vaccine mandate goes against their medical freedom. Several of those employees have said they will not get the vaccine, risking losing their jobs over that decision. Some have said they have already or plan on getting the vaccine, but still feel like it’s against their rights to be forced to do it by their employer.

Ingalls falls under the federal mandate as Mississippi’s largest federal contractor.

