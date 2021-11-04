WLOX Careers
Gautier High School hosts Veterans Day Breakfast to honor those who served

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A salute to veterans that never disappoints. The 22nd Annual Veterans Day Breakfast at Gautier High School is much more than former service members getting a bite to eat.

They entered under a giant American flag, which served as just an appetizer of the red carpet service South Mississippi veterans received.

“This is great. This is great every year. We don’t miss it,” said veteran Andrew Jackson.

In 2021 it’s a drive-in breakfast, but last year it was a drive-thru event. Veterans listened to the broadcast on local radio and the school’s drone pilots provided some aerial flare to the show.

“It helps me be more appreciative of my husband because he did put his life on the line for his country,” said Anna Walley, whose husband is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Gautier High School hopes things will be closer to normal next year so the event can take place indoors.

