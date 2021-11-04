Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rankin County deputy tax collector faces charges of embezzlement.

Auditor Shad White says Tiffany Loftin was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury.

Loftin was given a demand letter for $11,519.73.

White says security camera footage showed Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

“We will continue to protect your hard-earned tax dollars on all cases, big and small, around the state,” said Auditor White. “My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds.”

Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert released the following statement on the arrest:

“When I ran for this job, I promised the people of Rankin County that I would do everything in my power to safeguard their money. On my first day in office, I implemented higher standards and more comprehensive internal controls in order to ensure that our team is accounting for every penny of the money we take in. It is hard to imagine something more disappointing than discovering someone you work with every day is stealing from taxpayers. Sadly, that is exactly what happened here. Rest assured, if a member of our team decides to violate the public trust, they will not get away with it for long. Just like in this case, when I find theft or graft, I will bring the evidence to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, State Auditor Shad White and DA Bubba Bramlett, so they can ensure that justice is served.”

