ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Second round winners announced

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five Gulf Coast residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are a bit richer. The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Thursday on WLOX-TV. Each winner will receive $2,500.

SECOND ROUND WINNERS: Corderro Martin of Harrison County, Ashley Trigg of Hancock County, and from Jackson County, Matthew Smith, Paula Armstrong, and Keith Thompson.

FIRST ROUND WINNERS: Natasha Guillot of Long Beach, Mary Lamey of Vancleave, and from Gulfport, Kiani Abel, Vanm Staton and Helene Roth.

The 2 Shots, 1 Coast drawing is a chance for vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties to enter to win one of the Weekly Prizes of $2,500 and the Grand Prizes of $10,000.

  • Weekly Drawing #3, November 10, 2021: Drawing #3 is open to all Eligible residents who were newly vaccinated on or after October 27 and who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 9. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.
  • Weekly Drawing #4, November 17, 2021: Drawing #4 is open to all Eligible residents who were newly vaccinated on or after October 27, 2021, and who have registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 16. Five winners will be selected to receive $2,500 each.
  • The final Grand Prize Drawing will be held on November 22, 2021. Five Grand Prize winners will be selected. Only those eligible entrants who are fully vaccinated and have registered by 11:59 p.m. Friday, November 19 will be eligible to win. Five winners will be selected to receive $10,000 each.

To enter the drawing, you must complete the registration form online. Entrants are required to provide their name, birthdate, email address, phone number, home address (including county of residence), and date of vaccination. Entrants must also agree to the Official Rules of the drawing and to allowing the Mississippi Department of Public Health to provide their vaccination information to the Program Committee. Only one entry is required for all drawings.

Registration for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

Residents can register for the drawing online at https://www.2shots1coast.com/. Those who do not have internet access can call 228-265-7910 between 3-6pm on Mondays and Tuesdays only to register over the phone.

If you are already vaccinated for COVID-19 or get vaccinated for COVID-19 within the time frame outlined in the Official Rules, you are eligible to register for the drawing.

Anyone who is not a resident of Hancock, Harrison, or Jackson counties, or who is an inmate incarcerated for a felony is not eligible to enter. Any employee, officer or director, or any immediate family members of the following participating sponsors is also not eligible to win:

  • Gulf Coast Business Council
  • Gulf Coast Community Foundation
  • Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce
  • Hancock County Chamber of Commerce
  • Jackson County Chamber of Commerce
  • Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC
  • WLOX-TV
  • Mad Genius
  • Short Stack
  • Mississippi Department of Health
  • Any city, county, or state elected official from Hancock, Harrison, or Jackson Counties.
  • Any executive officer of any organization contributing to this Program.

For more Frequently Asked Questions about this drawing, please visit https://www.2shots1coast.com/

