Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail on neglect charges after deputies say they were called to a home for a welfare check.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive after they say they got a tip from a caller that the parents’ newborn baby was in danger.

According to the caller, the baby had not received any medical care since birth.

When authorities showed up, they say the homeowner, 33-year-old Clifford Johns II, shut the front door.

They then got a search warrant for 31-year-old Sasha Drake, who was also inside the home. They say she was wanted for failure to appear.

When deputies searched the home, they say they saw trash and hoarding throughout the home from the floor to the ceiling. They also say there were insects inside, and there was no power when temperatures were in the 30s.

They took Drake into custody and spoke with the father, Clifford Johns.

Johns told deputies their baby was born on October, 31 inside the home.

During a second search, authorities say they also found drug paraphernalia, a pill bottle with aluminum foil with a white powdery substance inside, along with an unused syringe.

Officials say that white substance later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to an affidavit, Drake admitted to using meth and heroin while pregnant. She also said she didn’t take the child to the hospital before or after the birth because she knew the Department of Child Services would take her baby away.

Sheriff Wedding tells us the baby is a girl. He says she has meth in her system and has to go through the withdrawal process.

Both Drake and Johns are booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect and drug charges.

Documents show both have lengthy criminal histories. They show Drake has several prior drug arrests, while Johns has several prior battery arrests.

