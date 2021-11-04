Cool and dry is the name of the game

Yesterday was nice and dry on the Mississippi Coast even though parts of Texas and Louisiana saw one to three inches of rain. Today that rain system will move from the Texas coast out into the Gulf of Mexico. The northern edge of the system may bring us some clouds and a stray rain sprinkle for Thursday but otherwise expect cool and dry conditions today in South Mississippi with chilly morning temperatures in the 50s and 40s with a cool afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will gradually clear tomorrow allowing for a cool and dry Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks crisp & cool with highs again in the upper 60s to near 70. Cool and dry conditions continue Sunday into the first half of next week. Only three nights remain this year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land through this weekend. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through this weekend. Hurricane season ends in less than four weeks.