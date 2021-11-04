WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Cool and dry is the name of the game

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday was nice and dry on the Mississippi Coast even though parts of Texas and Louisiana saw one to three inches of rain. Today that rain system will move from the Texas coast out into the Gulf of Mexico. The northern edge of the system may bring us some clouds and a stray rain sprinkle for Thursday but otherwise expect cool and dry conditions today in South Mississippi with chilly morning temperatures in the 50s and 40s with a cool afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will gradually clear tomorrow allowing for a cool and dry Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks crisp & cool with highs again in the upper 60s to near 70. Cool and dry conditions continue Sunday into the first half of next week. Only three nights remain this year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land through this weekend. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through this weekend. Hurricane season ends in less than four weeks.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cloudy and cool
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mostly cloudy tonight. Isolated showers possible.
More cloud cover tonight. Really nice by the weekend!
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.3.21
Cloudy Thursday