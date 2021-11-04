CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years; some parents still concerned

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Children between the ages of five and 11 can now roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS Pharmacy in D’Iberville and Orange Grove are two places now taking appointments for the shot. Experts say it’s 91% effective in this age group.

“From what I’ve read, I don’t think that these kids should get it,” mother Moriya Ariff told WLOX.

For Ariff, the clinical trials conducted by scientists with about 3,000 children just aren’t enough.

She said her 11-year-old daughter at Bayou View Middle and eight-year-old son at Anniston Elementary will not be vaccinated if she can help it.

“I know that kids get vaccines all the time: a flu vaccine or, you know, their vaccines for them to be able to come to school,” she said. “But those vaccines have been tested hundreds of years. This vaccine has only just been around a period of time, and there’s not enough testing on it.”

Karen Caviness, the grandmother of an 8-year-old girl who also attends Anniston, stressed the importance of children maintaining safety precautions even after the dose.

“It’s good that it is available. It’s still a parent’s choice to accept that opportunity to vaccinate them,” Caviness said. “With a child, if you tell them, ‘Okay, you got your shots, go out and play,’ and, you know, they’re gonna take their masks off. They’re not gonna sanitize their hands.”

Mother Kayli Mazza was waiting out with her 6-year-old daughter.

“I’m kinda wanting to wait and see kind of how it works with the other kids before I get her to have the vaccine,” she said. “I kinda just want to see like, you know, the side effects that the kids may have before I go and have her have one. If it’s safe and fine for the children, then I’ll go ahead and have her fully vaccinated.”

The CDC said children ages five to 11 will receive one-third of the dose given to adults, and it will be administered with a smaller needle.

CVS Health announced today it’s accepting appointments for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 11 with shots starting on Sunday. You can visit the Orange Grove or D’Iberville locations, or check with your child’s pediatrician.

