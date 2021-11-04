Biloxi native Barry Lyons reflects on being selected to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi native and Biloxi Shuckers’ Team Ambassador Barry Lyons was recently announced as a member of the 2022 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

During his recent trip to Florida, where he participated in the New York Mets Fantasy camp, Lyons took some time to reflect on what this distinction means to him.

“It’s an honor that I take great pride and joy in not only for myself but for my family and everyone who’s had a hand in helping me become the baseball player and the man that I am,” he said. “There have been so many in my life starting with my parents, my older brothers, some great coaches and great teammates along the way. So it’s an honor that I cherish very much. I’m just very thankful and blessed.”

Lyons graduated from Biloxi High in 1978 before going to Delta State University. From there, he was drafted in the 15th round in 1982 by the New York Mets. During his 14-year career in Major League Baseball, he played with four different teams before retiring in 1996.

“It was a dream come true as a child. Being the youngest of four boys, who were great athletes and role models, I aspired to be a big league ball player,” recalled Lyons. “I worked every day towards that goal. God blessed me with a talent and put the people in my life at the right time that helped me along the way. To play in the big leagues was a very special blessing for me and something that I will always cherish.”

Biloxi native Barry Lyons has been announced as a 2022 inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. (Submitted)

Since he retired, Lyons has worked to preparing South Mississippi’s major league hopefuls.

“I have a fall league that I’ve been doing for almost 20 years in Biloxi that helps high school players from all over the coast,” he said. “We play a six week season culminating with our final showcase games at MGM Park, which we played last Thursday night. It’s one of the ways I love to give back.”

Biloxi native Barry Lyons has been announced as a 2022 inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. (WLOX)

When it’s all said and done, Lyons attributes his induction into Mississippi’s hall to more than his skills on the field.

“There are a lot of deserving people, a lot of famous people if you will, a lot of great athletes and great people that had great careers in sports in the 2022 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class,” he said. “To have the Lyons name, my name, representing our Lyons family is something that I’m just awed about. It’s a team thing. It’s not about me. It’s about everybody that poured into me that helped along the way to realize a dream come true.”

Barry Lyons will be officially inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson, MS on July 30, 2022. Alongside Lyons will be seven other Mississippi sports greats. They include Maggie Bowen-Hanna, Kermit Davis, Sr., David Dellucci, Jim Gallagher, Jr., Eric Moulds, Bob Tyler and Willis Wright.

Watch Lyons be introduced as a Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductee below:

Posted by Barry Lyons on Friday, October 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.