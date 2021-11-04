WLOX Careers
Aww, cheese: Mississippi State dairy hits holiday mail limit

Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University says it has already taken all the cheese orders it can handle this holiday season.

The university’s dairy processing plant has been making cheese for 83 years.

The original plan was to take this year’s holiday orders until mid-November. But, the university says a software system failure has brought ordering to a halt.

The 15,000 existing orders will be fulfilled. But the system cannot take any more holiday orders for now.

Mississippi State cheese can still be bought on campus in Starkville and at the Bulldog Shop in Meridian.

The university says online ordering could restart in January.

Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state's worker shortage
