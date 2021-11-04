WLOX Careers
381 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 60 new cases and no new deaths reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 60 new cases. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (33), Jackson County (9), Hancock County (8), Pearl River County (5), Stone County (3), and George County (2).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George505880739
Hancock77811307215
Harrison34,53154653477
Jackson24,64038628341
Pearl River962324021042
Stone3628658814

As of Nov. 3 at 3pm, there have been a total of 506,042 cases and 10,134 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 3, there were 186 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 74 were in the ICU and 45 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

