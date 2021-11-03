WLOX Careers
Will Hall previews North Texas

Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Will Hall is still looking for his first conference win at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles’ first four games against Conference USA foes were all against teams with a current .500-record or better in conference play, but that changes this weekend, perhaps setting USM up for its most favorable conference match-up to date as they’ll face North Texas.

The Mean Green has one of the league’s worst defenses statistically, and a bottom five offense in terms of scoring. But they do sport the conference’s leading tackler in KD Davis, as well as its leading rusher in DeAndrey Torrey, and are fresh off their first conference win just last weekend. So Will Hall - who always sees the best in things - is expecting a bit of momentum to join the visitors in The Rock on Saturday.

“Really talented team that’s improving. A lot like us, they lost six in a row, but found a way to win at Rice,” Hall said. “They have some talented guys that continue to get better and give you some problems defensively. Their defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is a long-time great football coach and a great man. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

