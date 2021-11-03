Vancleave family left homeless after house fire

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Eighteen-year-old Trenton Nicholson was still in disbelief as he walked through his family’s home to the sound of broken glass and ashes crunching beneath his feet. Nicholson said this tragedy is something he never expected.

“This right here, we never knew this was going to happen,” Nicholson said. “It’s still hard to believe because this was our life. This is where we lived. Now we don’t have nothing really.”

The fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday while Nicholson, his step-mother, grandfather, and four-year-old brother Tristan were fast asleep. Nicholson said his immediate reaction was to save his little brother.

“I just woke up and I smelled smoke and I ran for my brother,” Nicholson said. “I was just straight for my brother. Wherever he was at, just to make sure he was alright.”

Nicholson’s quick action helped save the lives of his family but now faces new adversity as Nicholson said his family is left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

“There goes our life. Everything we had was in there. I don’t have nothing,” Nicholson said. “I have these clothes right here. I got to go try get some more clothes, but all my clothes burned. I don’t have nothing.”

Family pictures and portraits of life’s special moments now lay covered in soot, but Nicholson said his outlook still remains positive.

“We’re going to make it,” he said. “We’re going to get something, but this was our life right here.”

To help Nicholson’s family, his aunt created a GoFundMe, hoping to raise money for new clothes.

