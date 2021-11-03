WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Vancleave family left homeless after house fire

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Eighteen-year-old Trenton Nicholson was still in disbelief as he walked through his family’s home to the sound of broken glass and ashes crunching beneath his feet. Nicholson said this tragedy is something he never expected.

“This right here, we never knew this was going to happen,” Nicholson said. “It’s still hard to believe because this was our life. This is where we lived. Now we don’t have nothing really.”

The fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday while Nicholson, his step-mother, grandfather, and four-year-old brother Tristan were fast asleep. Nicholson said his immediate reaction was to save his little brother.

“I just woke up and I smelled smoke and I ran for my brother,” Nicholson said. “I was just straight for my brother. Wherever he was at, just to make sure he was alright.”

Nicholson’s quick action helped save the lives of his family but now faces new adversity as Nicholson said his family is left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

“There goes our life. Everything we had was in there. I don’t have nothing,” Nicholson said. “I have these clothes right here. I got to go try get some more clothes, but all my clothes burned. I don’t have nothing.”

Family pictures and portraits of life’s special moments now lay covered in soot, but Nicholson said his outlook still remains positive.

“We’re going to make it,” he said. “We’re going to get something, but this was our life right here.”

To help Nicholson’s family, his aunt created a GoFundMe, hoping to raise money for new clothes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer

Latest News

Tributes continue to pour in.
Lanterns light up Pass sky in touching tribute to Abby Bosarge
2021 election coverage from WLOX
ELECTION 2021: Results and runoffs for South Mississippi elections
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Local representatives from the Mississippi Rising Coalition, Black Lives Matter and the...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators organize letter campaign for transparency in 3-month-old’s death investigation