UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police said a man was stabbed during an altercation over a Facebook Marketplace ad for a Nissan Altima. The search for the suspects on Tuesday led to an officer pursuit that ended on the railroad tracks on South Chalkville Road.

Lt. Clint Riner said the incident started at a home off Mac Roper Road around 11:42 a.m. after police got a call about an altercation there. The victim said he was stabbed multiple times by two people.

The victim at the home called 911 and gave a description of the suspects who left the scene in a vehicle.

Responding patrol units observed a vehicle that matched the description around Sample Drive travelling north into downtown Trussville. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the marked Trussville Police Tahoe that had all emergency equipment activated. Trussville Police said the suspects were pursued due to the fact that they were the suspected offenders of a violent felony.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and stopped on the rail road tracks behind Golden Rule Bar-B-Que.

Officers said two females were detained. Officers also found an 18-month-old baby in the car.

During the course of the investigation Detectives learned the offenders were responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a 2015 Nissan Altima that was listed for sale by the victim. The altercation occurred over the vehicle. Details of the altercation are still being investigated.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Trussville Fire/Rescue and treated for multiple stab wounds.

The baby was taken into protective custody and released to DHR.

The two suspects are being held at the Trussville City Jail, while Detectives conduct their investigation. The evidence will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office and official charges are expected.

The identities of the offenders will be released once warrants are obtained.

