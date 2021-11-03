Popp’s Ferry Road extension project in D’Iberville ready for vote

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic congestion has been a problem at D’Iberville Boulevard and Popp’s Ferry Road for years. But a relief valve is getting closer to reality.

Bids for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension project, which will eventually connect Interstate 110 to Pass Road have already been vetted and will now go before the D’Iberville City Council for approval on Nov. 16.

It’s been a long wait.

“It’s frustrating. I understand,” said D’Iberville city manager Clay Jones. “But things take time. And one thing we’ve found in D’Iberville, good things come to those who wait.”

The extension is divided into three phases, the first two are funded.

Phase One: Funded by MDA for $3.3 million, crosses D’Iberville Boulevard.

Phase Two: Funded by MDOT for $4 million will continue the extension to the current Popp’s Ferry Road.

It’s good news not only for the traffic problems but also for potential economic development.

“For this area, it’s a 10 because we’ve got to be able to get the people in and out of the city safely,” Jones said. “And, you know as well as I do that once these people can get in and out of the city, the development will come.”

For developer Les Barnett, infrastructure work is not an exercise in futility. Galleria Parkway put about 40 % more traffic off Interstate 10 right at his doorstep.

“The more people that you have passing by your building or your business, the more opportunity to do business,” said Barnett, owner of Barnett Plaza.

Barnett said all 13 tenants in his complex have seen an uptick in business since the roadway was built, including his own franchise, Salad Station.

And he said it would be good for future development as well.

“I think any time that you open, expand a roadway and infrastructure, you open the possibility for all new businesses to come out here and grow,” Barnett added.

Jones said if the plans are approved by the city council, work could begin by February, and both phase one and phase two could be completed in about a year.

Lane Construction Company of Mississippi, Inc., was the low bidder on the project.

Jones added that he wasn’t sure if the new roadway would spur a new development opportunity in the stagnant Galleria property, but, he said, “It couldn’t hurt.”

