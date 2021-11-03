Pet therapy dogs visit Gulfport High School

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of just reading about coping mechanisms for mental health, Gulfport High School decided to let students practice them with a help of furry friends.

Gulfport Behavioral Health came to the school with three therapy dogs so students can participate in an unforgettable hands-on experience.

Katie White is an English teacher at the school and had the opportunity to reevaluate her curriculum.

After overcoming COVID-19, she felt it was important to teach students coping methods as they go through different experiences.

“I went through a lot of processes of grief. In that moment, I realized we’re not doing enough of social and emotional learning. I think that’s something that’s so incredibly valuable to our students, especially our young people,” White said. “We’re in a middle of a pandemic, we’re seeing trauma left and right. In our district, we talk about wanting to make leaders, and I figured what better way to arm future leaders than for them to identify grief, to be able to pull literature that supports that and to focus on the coping aspect of it.”

White’s English class has completed a chapter discussing grief, depression, anxiety and said that the students were open about learning the facts of mental health and discussing their own experiences.

“In that first week, it changed the culture of my room. They were allowed to be vulnerable, they were allowed to talk about things if they wanted to. I came up with a lot of writing prompts that allowed them to write about emotions, people they’ve lost and things they’ve went through,” said White, “We were pulling literature to back it up, poetry to back it up. I noticed this shift where they were just willing to talk about it, and it was like they were given permission to talk about it.”

White said that students were so excited she had them write a persuasive letter to the school’s administration to get a school therapy dog.

White explained that the letters are what brought Gulfport Behavioral Health’s therapy dogs for a visit.

“They have been committed to doing the research. I’ve never seen a group of students so committed. They’re researching things that they care about. They are committed to this cause and today was a really good glimpse,” she said.

Since the students accomplished their mission, White explained that she got emotional while watching them play with the animals knowing what they’ve all been through in their experiences.

“When those dogs walked into that room, their faces lit up. It brought me to tears just seeing them, and to know I have little pieces of their stories and that something so simple can bring such joy. It’s a day in my classroom that we’ll never forget,” White said.

