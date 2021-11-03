WLOX Careers
More cloud cover expected today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s another nice day! We will see more cloud cover move in this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The clouds will stick around tonight, and it will be chilly again with lows near 50.

Thursday will stay mostly cloudy, and there is a chance for a few stray showers. However, many of us will end up dry. We’ll only warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Some of the clouds will clear by Friday, and we’ll warm up near 70 in the afternoon. The weekend will be gorgeous! Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Daylight Saving Time also ends on Sunday, so we’ll turn the clocks back one hour.

Tropical Storm Wanda remains in the open Atlantic, and it is not a threat to land. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

