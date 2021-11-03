WLOX Careers
Man sentenced to life for murder of 2 Brookhaven police officers

The accused killer of two Brookhaven police officers enters the courtroom with one of his...
The accused killer of two Brookhaven police officers enters the courtroom with one of his attorneys, MA Bass.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced Marquis Flowers, the man accused of killing two Brookhaven police officers in 2018, to life in prison on Wednesday.

Flowers changed his plea to guilty and was later sentenced for the deaths of Zach Moak and James White.

Two Brookhaven police officers dead in early morning shootout
Two Brookhaven police officers dead in early morning shootout

A jury was called in from North Mississippi due to the publicity of the case in Lincoln County.

Flowers is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The officers were shot while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home in Brookhaven.

Flowers maintains he did not know who he was shooting at on the morning of September 29, 2018.

Flowers was previously convicted of auto burglary charges in south Mississippi’s Lincoln and Pike counties. He was charged in Natchez with taking a motor vehicle and four counts of auto burglary, fleeing from authorities in a high-speed chase in February 2017. He later turned himself in. Released on bail, Flowers was a fugitive at the time of the Brookhaven shootings after failing to appear for a court date.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

