Lanterns light up Pass sky in touching tribute to Abby Bosarge

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The community continues to pay its respects to Abby Bosarge. Lanterns filled the sky in Pass Christian Tuesday night as friends, teammates and family members said goodbye to the inspiring 18-year-old Coast resident. It all took place just a moment after sunset, with the sky blazed in a beautiful orange.

“I definitely think she was the one who painted the sunset, but I think she would just be speechless that everyone came out for her,” said classmate and friend Caden Counselman.

It should come as no surprise that hundreds showed up. The 18-year-old soccer player was beloved in the Pass, and even in the face of the unknown, displayed utter courage and kindness.

“Abby was just such a great person that it is not surprising that so many people cared about her and came out to see her,” said Abby’s former teammate Kamdyn Skinner.

Her ability to embrace others, smile in the most difficult of times, and forgive are just a few of the traits some say made her so special.

“Just that she could always forgive is just one of the most amazing qualities about her. Obviously, we are inspired by her in some way, she has touched the lives of many and she has given so many hope,” said friend and classmate Mckenzie Mannion.

Fighting cancer isn’t easy, nor is inspiring hundreds of others to join the fight and donate blood. Yet Abby managed to do both, all with a smile on her face.

“Honestly it is not surprising she was such a selfless person and I know that everyone like loved her,” Skinner said.

Other touching tributes are expected to take place in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.