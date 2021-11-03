WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Jariyon Wilkens commits to Southern University

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jariyon Wilkens has been a star in South Mississippi for years. But he’ll soon take his talents from the Magnolia State to the Pelican State, as he pledged his commitment to Southern University on Tuesday.

Wilkens is in his third season at Pearl River, where he’s won 41 games as a Wildcat and only lost two. He averaged over 13 points per contest last season in Poplarville, and scored 10 points in PRCC’s season opener on Monday. He helped lead Biloxi High School to a 30-2 record his final season, averaging over 15 points per contest, and played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer

Latest News

Will Hall previews North Texas
Will Hall previews North Texas
Jariyon Wilkens commits to Southern University
Jariyon Wilkens commits to Southern University
GIRLS SOCCER: West Harrison vs. Vancleave (11/02/2021)
GIRLS SOCCER: West Harrison vs. Vancleave (11/02/2021)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Biloxi vs. Long Beach (11/02/2021)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Biloxi vs. Long Beach (11/02/2021)