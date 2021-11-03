Jariyon Wilkens commits to Southern University

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jariyon Wilkens has been a star in South Mississippi for years. But he’ll soon take his talents from the Magnolia State to the Pelican State, as he pledged his commitment to Southern University on Tuesday.

Wilkens is in his third season at Pearl River, where he’s won 41 games as a Wildcat and only lost two. He averaged over 13 points per contest last season in Poplarville, and scored 10 points in PRCC’s season opener on Monday. He helped lead Biloxi High School to a 30-2 record his final season, averaging over 15 points per contest, and played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.