WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and child have died and two young girls are fighting for their lives after a deadly car crash in Hinds County.

Charles Conaway sobbed as he sat in the hospital praying for his two youngest girls to pull through.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” he motioned. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

While he prays for a full recovery for his girls, he is grieving the loss of his wife, Allison Conaway, and six-month-old son, Alex.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Conaway and her son were killed when their Nissan Maxima was hit by another car.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” said Conaway. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

MHP says 51-year-old Raymond resident Beth Ann White was driving the car that hit Conaway with her three children inside.

According to Hinds County Deputies who were also on the scene at the time of the accident, White appeared intoxicated.

Beth Ann White
Beth Ann White(WLBT)

They also tell 3 On Your Side she had all the indicators of being under the influence and was taken into custody by MHP.

I reached out to MHP to get more information. They say it’s still an ongoing investigation.

As for Charles Conaway, he says life will never be the same after such a big loss.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Cumbest died six months after police say she was run over by an ex-boyfriend in Gautier.
Victim of Jackson County domestic violence assault dies six months after attack
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Approximately 185,000 Mississippi students will receive these P-EBT benefits because they were...
P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year issued to qualifying Mississippi children
Cooler today with highs in the 60s.
Wesley's Thursday Early First Alert Forecast
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years
CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11; some parents still concerned
Mississippians turn to lawsuits to challenge federal vaccines mandates