Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and child have died and two young girls are fighting for their lives after a deadly car crash in Hinds County.

Charles Conaway sobbed as he sat in the hospital praying for his two youngest girls to pull through.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” he motioned. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

While he prays for a full recovery for his girls, he is grieving the loss of his wife, Allison Conaway, and six-month-old son, Alex.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Conaway and her son were killed when their Nissan Maxima was hit by another car.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” said Conaway. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

MHP says 51-year-old Raymond resident Beth Ann White was driving the car that hit Conaway with her three children inside.

According to Hinds County Deputies who were also on the scene at the time of the accident, White appeared intoxicated.

Beth Ann White (WLBT)

They also tell 3 On Your Side she had all the indicators of being under the influence and was taken into custody by MHP.

I reached out to MHP to get more information. They say it’s still an ongoing investigation.

As for Charles Conaway, he says life will never be the same after such a big loss.

