ELECTION 2021: Results and runoffs for South Mississippi elections

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls as several of Tuesday’s special elections head to runoffs on Nov. 23.

Residents in Jackson County District 2 will vote for either Ennit Morris or Mitch Ellerby as supervisor after none of the five candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Terrence Packer and Karen Payne Fountain will face off again for the position of Jackson County District 2 justice court judge after a tight race, receiving 47% and 41% of the vote respectively.

George County voters will head to the polls again to choose between Lena Jorda or Terry Redd Rogers for tax assessor/collector, who received 32% and 31% of the votes respectively.

Hancock County will have a dedicated coroner once again after Jeff Hair received 68% of the vote over Melissa Taillon’s 19% and Tina Stanfill’s 13%.

Amy Arender Peterson will serve as a member of the Jackson County School Board for District 5. Peterson received 60% of the vote over Chad Evans’s 40%.

For a full breakdown of the results, CLICK HERE.

