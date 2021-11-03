Cool and dry today. Eventually turning cloudier.

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Short-sleeves might not be the best idea for many and as you head out the door it might be a better idea to grab your hoodie or sweatshirt. Today’s skies will become cloudier than yesterday but should stay rain-free. High temperatures today may reach the lower 70s at best if it doesn’t become too cloudy. There will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night as a rain system passes through the region from north to south. Only light rain totals of a half-inch or less are expected, based on the latest information. Crisp conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will be our final week of the year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land this week. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region this week. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.