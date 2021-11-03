WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Cool and dry today. Eventually turning cloudier.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Short-sleeves might not be the best idea for many and as you head out the door it might be a better idea to grab your hoodie or sweatshirt. Today’s skies will become cloudier than yesterday but should stay rain-free. High temperatures today may reach the lower 70s at best if it doesn’t become too cloudy. There will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night as a rain system passes through the region from north to south. Only light rain totals of a half-inch or less are expected, based on the latest information. Crisp conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will be our final week of the year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land this week. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region this week. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.

Most Read

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

A cool and dry Wednesday ahead. The core of a rain system targets Texas and may miss...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight, increasing clouds Wednesday
Chilly again tonight. Few showers possible by Thursday.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Fantastic weather today!
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast