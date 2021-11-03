WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

395 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 36 new cases and one new death reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 36 new cases and one new death were reported.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (13), Pearl River County (10), Jackson County (4), Stone County (4). George County (4), and Hancock County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George505680739
Hancock77731307215
Harrison34,49854653477
Jackson24,63138628341
Pearl River961824021042
Stone3625658814

The six new deaths reported in the state Wednesday occurred between Sept. 26 and Nov. 1, and included one death in George County.

As of Nov. 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 505,661 cases and 10,134 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

As of Nov. 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 505,661 cases and 10,134 deaths reported in...
As of Nov. 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 505,661 cases and 10,134 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 2, there were 172 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 72 were in the ICU and 37 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

As of Nov. 2, there were 172 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
As of Nov. 2, there were 172 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 72 were in the ICU and 37 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have...
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
COVID-19 cases among Mississippi children are highest in the 11-17 age group.
COVID-19 cases among Mississippi children are highest in the 11-17 age group.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.(MSDH)
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is promising to fight a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate the...
“Stop this ridiculous overreach”: Gov. Reeves promises lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 455 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths in...
455 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
About 70-80 people who feel strongly against vaccination mandates for workers gathered outside...
LIVE REPORT: Gulf Coast Against Mandates group holds rally outside Ingalls Shipbuilding
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds