Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been given a $500 bond after accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game in Madison.

According to police, the incident happened inside the gym at Rosa Scott School Monday night.

During the game, Kashaun Alexsis McRunells of Edwards reached into her purse to grab her phone but accidentally fired her gun.

Nobody was hurt, but the game was suspended while investigators escorted McRunells to a secure office inside the school.

McRunells did have an enhanced concealed carry permit which allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the City of Madison Ordinance.

McRunnells was given a $500 bond and a court date to appear before Madison Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

