WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders
Jason Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes crime thrillers or action and never...
Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality

Latest News

Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden holds press conference following UN climate conference in Scotland