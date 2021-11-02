WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Bridge in Gulfport to close overnight for road work

The WIlkes Bridge in Gulfport was impassable early Thursday morning, but reopened by noon.
The WIlkes Bridge in Gulfport was impassable early Thursday morning, but reopened by noon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way around during their overnight commutes next week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for work on the bridge.

This will continue every night until Thursday, Nov. 11.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders
Jason Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes crime thrillers or action and never...
Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality

Latest News

Pass Road
Gulfport police keeping an eye on busy Pass Road intersection after wrecks
The construction and renovation took just over two months, and residents are glad that the...
Fort Bayou Bridge closing for overnight repairs this week
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula
There's a broken water line causing issues at Cleveland and 5th in Long Beach.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busted sewer line closes Long Beach intersection