TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Bridge in Gulfport to close overnight for road work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way around during their overnight commutes next week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine Road will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for work on the bridge.

This will continue every night until Thursday, Nov. 11.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

