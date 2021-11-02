Registration intake centers open for Ida assistance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is creating a new way to get help for those still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Some families and businesses have been struggling to recover for months now.

On Monday, MEMA opened intake centers where Mississippians can apply for low-interest loans.

Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace damage to real estate. Homeowners and renters can also apply for up to $40,000 for personal property damage, such as cars, furniture or computer equipment.

Businesses of all sizes and some nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million to physical damage to real estate, inventory, machinery, equipment.

Small businesses and some nonprofits can also apply for economic injury loans for up to $2 million.

Local emergency management officials, FEMA and MEMA personnel and the Small Business Administration are all on-site to assist.

“It’s an opportunity to rebuild after a disaster, and we’re setting up for the community, for those individuals that might’ve had any damage during Hurricane Ida and any assistance they may need,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “We have kind of a one-stop-shop right here, so we want to make this available to those folks that are survivors of that storm.”

Homeowners, renters, businesses will have until Dec. 21, 2021, to submit their applications for the low-interest disaster loans. The economic injury disaster loan deadline for Hurricane Ida is July 22, 2022.

Affected individuals can visit intake centers at the following locations:

Hancock County : Hancock Resource Center - 454 Highway 90, Suite B in Waveland

Harrison County : Harrison County Annex Building - 9229 Highway 49 in Gulfport

Pearl River County : Picayune Safe Room - 501 Laurel Street in Picayune

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.