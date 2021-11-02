Pleasantly dry Tuesday. Showers by Thursday.

Plan on another pleasantly dry day. You’ll probably want more than just short-sleeves out the door this morning with chilly temperatures in the 50s and 40s which is close to normal for this time of year. Then, this afternoon, temperatures should reach a high in the mid 70s which should similar to yesterday. High pressure keeps us dry today and most of tomorrow. Then, we’ll notice some moisture working in from the Gulf which could lead to some scattered showers around Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. Crisp and cool conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. This will be our final week of the year with sunsets after 6PM since Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday as we fall back to Standard Time leading to darker evenings earlier but at least our mornings will become brighter earlier as well. In the tropics, Wanda over open water in the far northeast Atlantic remains no threat to land this week. Also, a low chance for a depression or storm to form in the west Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Wanda was the final name on the primary list of names. Adria would be the next name from moving into the extra names list. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region this week. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.