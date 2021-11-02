WLOX Careers
New East Biloxi mural serves as a sign of revitalization

Inez Cafe
Inez Cafe(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over generations, East Biloxi has been shaped by major hurricanes and economic recessions.

“I’ve seen Biloxi change this area three, four different times,” resident Aaron Monroe said.

Hurricanes Camille and Katrina leveled a lot of the neighborhood; the 2008 recession and the 2010 BP oil spill left many people without a job or a place to stay, and the rebuilding of Division Street, which took over five years, forced many Black-owned businesses to close up shop.

“It was inconvenient but it was necessary,” Monroe said.

The lengthy roadwork was aimed at solving the area’s flood problem. While residents are happy about the paved roads, they’re now left with more vacant lots and fewer businesses.

“Progress is slow so hopefully sometime in the future, all of this will come about,” Monroe said.

Thanks to organizations like the Biloxi NAACP and the Steps Coalition, the future is revealed in the form of a mural of a prominent East Biloxi figure, Inez Thomas.

“Ms. Inez Thomas was a stalwart member of the community,” Steps Coalition Executive Director Jonathan Green said. “Her restaurant was very well known and respected. In fact, it was the last building to close during the construction of the stormwater drainage system.”

For years, Thomas served dishes out of the very building where a muralist now paints her likeness as well as a tribute to the Biloxi Beach Wade-Ins.

However, organizers said the works are more than just a beautification effort.

“If all we do is the mural, then we probably haven’t accomplished anything,” Green said.

Steps Coalition and other organizations are looking to reopen Inez Cafe to its former glory as a restaurant, lounge and community center. They also want to work with Biloxi City Hall and the state legislature to secure funds to reinvest into the community, provide affordable housing and bring back businesses that once lined the street.

“As long as we deliver on that commitment or even just a portion of that commitment, then the mural becomes very powerful,” he said.

Organizers said more progress in East Biloxi could be seen in 12 to 18 months, but they are planning on holding a town hall meeting in January to hear from residents in the area about their specific needs and wants.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

