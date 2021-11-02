Myles Brennan to enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) - One of the greatest quarterbacks South Mississippi has seen in years is moving on from LSU. St. Stanislaus legend and Tiger quarterback Myles Brennan has entered the transfer portal.

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

Brennan’s 2020 campaign ended abruptly after suffering a torn abdominal muscle against Missouri. He was in the midst of a quarterback battle this past summer before suffering a non-throwing arm injury that required surgery.

Brennan met with Ed Orgeron Monday to inform him of his decision.

“He was teary-eyed. It was a tough decision for him,” Orgeron said. “He felt he needed to find a place where he could play for one year and start. I know he’s not going to play this year, he’s not ready. It was a tough decision for him, he and his family made it. I told him, ‘listen, hold your head high. You gave all you can to LSU. You graduated from LSU.’ I wish him the best.”

