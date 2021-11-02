WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Merit Health chooses Landon Hise as new CEO

Merit Health Biloxi will welcome a new Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of the new year...
Merit Health Biloxi will welcome a new Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of the new year after the board of trustees appointed Landon Hise to the position.(Merit Health Biloxi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Merit Health Biloxi will welcome a new Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of the new year after the board of trustees appointed Landon Hise to the position.

Hise previously served as CEO at AllianceHealth Woodward and Cordell Memorial Hospital before that, both located in Oklahoma. Hise oversaw the advancement of telehealth programs, including creating the first tele-hospitalist program in the state at Cordell Memorial and adding tele-neurology and tele-pulmonology services at Woodward.

His leadership at Woodward gained him recognition as one of The Journal Record’s 2021 “Achievers Under 40 in Oklahoma.”

During his time at Cordell, the hospital was voted a top workplace for two years and a top rural hospital in the country for three years.

“Over his 15 years of executive leadership, he has demonstrated an ability to forge strong relationships with physicians and engage with employees, making Landon an excellent choice to lead our hospital,” said Rob Briscoe, chair of the Merit Health Biloxi Board of Trustees. “We were impressed by his skills and passion for creating an environment that supports the caregiving team and leads to a great experience for patients.”

Hise will begin serving as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders
Jason Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes crime thrillers or action and never...
Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality

Latest News

Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations
The federal vaccine mandate is sparking protests by some South Mississippi workers. And now...
State Senator Chris McDaniel on the fight against vaccine mandates
Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert examines his ticket after placing the first legal sports...
Legal sports betting opens in New Orleans with Bobby Hebert’s wager on Saints
Buffets are popular, but it's a split decision among the 12 casinos on the Coast to have them.
Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19