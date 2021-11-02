Merit Health chooses Landon Hise as new CEO

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Merit Health Biloxi will welcome a new Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of the new year after the board of trustees appointed Landon Hise to the position.

Hise previously served as CEO at AllianceHealth Woodward and Cordell Memorial Hospital before that, both located in Oklahoma. Hise oversaw the advancement of telehealth programs, including creating the first tele-hospitalist program in the state at Cordell Memorial and adding tele-neurology and tele-pulmonology services at Woodward.

His leadership at Woodward gained him recognition as one of The Journal Record’s 2021 “Achievers Under 40 in Oklahoma.”

During his time at Cordell, the hospital was voted a top workplace for two years and a top rural hospital in the country for three years.

“Over his 15 years of executive leadership, he has demonstrated an ability to forge strong relationships with physicians and engage with employees, making Landon an excellent choice to lead our hospital,” said Rob Briscoe, chair of the Merit Health Biloxi Board of Trustees. “We were impressed by his skills and passion for creating an environment that supports the caregiving team and leads to a great experience for patients.”

Hise will begin serving as CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022.

