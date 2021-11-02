WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Severed bear head found in tree in Calif. park

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – State wildlife officials are investigating after a bear’s head was found in a tree in a California park.

Who put it in the tree and why is still a mystery.

“I don’t know who put it there,” said Gabriel Garcia, who saw the head in a tree near the Louis Park baseball fields in Stockton last week.

“I thought it was a cat, but it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead,” he said.

Stockton police said someone reported the gruesome discovery to them Friday, but it’s unclear who may have put it there.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in the tree in the first place,” said Stockton resident Alex Gomez.

The severed head left people wondering where the rest of the bear is, where the bear came from and how it ended up at a Stockton family park.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they don’t know where the bear’s head came from or whether it’s evidence of a poaching crime.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manager at Waffle House in Brookhaven shot in the head during argument at restaurant
As Randy Wade continues to fight for his life, friends and family continue to pray for his...
Power of Prayer: Injured shipbuilder showing improvement as community lifts him up in prayer
Jason Gruich said as a police officer he usually writes crime thrillers or action and never...
Biloxi Police officer’s screenwriting passion turns to big screen reality
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
Here is a look at who's on the ballot and some general election reminders as voters head to the...
Election Day: Who’s running and general reminders

Latest News

Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
Actor Kal Penn says he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship because he wanted to be...
Actor Kal Penn explains why he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said some are, on the advice of counsel, not giving their full cooperation...
Sheriff: ‘Rust’ movie fatal shooting probe not getting film staff’s full cooperation