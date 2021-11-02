Gorgeous weather today. Showers possible by Thursday.

Today is stunning! We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. The sky will be mostly clear tonight, and it will be getting chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, but we’ll stay dry. We’ll warm up into the low 70s by the afternoon. A cold front moving in on Thursday will bring a few showers. At this time, rainfall amounts will be light. Thanks to the cloud cover, we’ll only reach the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be drier with highs near 70. We’ll see more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, so we’ll turn our clocks back one hour.

Tropical Storm Wanda remains in the open Atlantic, and it will not be a threat to the U.S. or land.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.