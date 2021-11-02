WLOX Careers
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans

"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.(Twitter/DrewBrees)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees has tugged on the heartstrings of New Orleans Saints fans with a cryptic tweet Tuesday.

“Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?” he tweeted.

Saints fans replied in droves, still heartbroken by the season-ending ACL injury to Brees’ replacement, Jameis Winston.

“Hopefully you. We play Sunday at 1:00 king,” Billy Prickett replied.

The meaning behind the tweet remains a mystery and a return from retirement seems unlikely. Regardless, the Who Dat Nation is holding out hope that the tweet means Brees will suit up Sunday as the Saints take on the rival Falcons.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Associated Press)

The Superbowl is often referred to as the “Big Game,” meaning the tweet is likely some sort of advertisement or part of a marketing campaign.

Coach Sean Payton has said he’s happy with the quarterbacks on the roster, and Saints fans were pleasantly surprised by backup Trevor Siemian’s performance following the horse-collar take down that ruined Winston’s season.

There is still no timetable on Taysom Hill’s return from an Oct. 10 concussion.

