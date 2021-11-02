Crown Inn residents seeking temporary homes after building condemned

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people now looking for a new place to call home after the city of Pascagoula condemned the Crown Inn. Structural issues, safety hazards and code violations left the city no choice but to condemn the decades-old lodge. The run-down property is located just south of the railroad tracks off 14th Street, and the residents didn’t mince words when talking about the living conditions.

“You realize how many bed bugs, rats, and roaches you are leaving homeless and hungry by closing this place down,” said resident Allen Cude.

While it isn’t considered much, nineteen different families called it home, several of whom say ownership provided no warning of what was coming and only a few were given cash back for rental payments.

“She never told me about moving or nothing, but I heard rumors of it,” said one resident holding $40 in cash for a rent refund. The building’s closure now has several residents searching for what is next.

“I have never thought I’d be homeless at s65 years old,” said resident Allen Cude.

“I never thought I’d be homeless neither,” said resident Michel Fuqa.

Open Doors Homeless Coalition, the United Way, and Church on the Rock all partnered with the city to set up temporary homes for the residents who are displaced.

“We’re placing individuals in hotels tonight that have nowhere to go or no family or friends to make contact with. So we’re making sure that no one is left on the streets, homeless tonight,” said Open Doors Homeless Coalition employee Trinette Crump.

It was a difficult day for everyone, but one Pascagoula police captain is stressing we should always take the time to help one another.

“If you stop and take the time to get to know these folks, you’ll learn a lot of them are just down on their luck and have some pretty sad stories. Once we develop a relationship with these people they realize we are here to help,” said Captain of Special Operations for the Pascagoula Police Department Terry Scott.

As for the future of the property, the city council is expected to set a date for a public hearing at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

