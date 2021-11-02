Community markets work to fill supply chain food gaps

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A sense of community and a chance to fill in the food gap are some of the reasons local farmers’ market events are bigger than ever these days as consumers look for options during the current supply chain crisis.

For many, the price is always right at Biloxi’s Community Market held every Tuesday and Thursday under the I-110 bridge.

Shoppers and vendors said events like this sow the seeds of supply and demand during these challenging times at local stores.

“We always have a variety of things, and people like to make one-stop-shop,” said Davy Farrior, “You’ve got your produce, and you’ve got your plants, and it’s an outside environment. We carry a bunch of plants that Lowes, Home Depot or Walmart doesn’t carry, and we grew it ourselves and we make a lot of sales here.”

Many also tell us while they keep their prices competitive, the supply chain issue causes a domino effect even at events like this.

“We still have to buy fertilizer, seeds, everything that goes along with it, you have to buy gas to go get everything,” said Colin Bailey.

