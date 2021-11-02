Coast hospitals face nursing shortage as contracts expire for nurses hired during COVID surge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downwards in the Magnolia State, but that doesn’t mean problems are over for Mississippi’s hospitals.

Hundreds of contracted out-of-state nurses are now leaving Mississippi, and hospital leaders on the Coast are warning that the shortage of health care workers is just beginning.

At the height of the COVID surge two months ago, hundreds of nurses were brought into Mississippi to fill staffing gaps, but those temporary contracts expired on Oct. 31. Overnight, Singing River Health System lost 53 nurses and 18 respiratory therapists.

“We’re just not financially as a not-for-profit health system in a position where we can afford those contract rates so they’re gone and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make a it work,” said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

Singing River Health System’s three hospitals are reporting a decrease in the number of patients admitted with COVID. On Monday, only seven people diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized. That’s a sharp drop from August when the health system saw more than 100 COVID patients admitted.

The reduced number of COVID patients, however, doesn’t mean the stress on the staff is less, said Bond.

“I think that what you’re going to see over the coming months is a swell in regular admissions and the inability of hospitals in Mississippi to quickly expedite those people from emergency rooms or other locations into medical surgical beds where the shortage is,” he said.

At Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, there are currently 160 registered nurse positions available. Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Dumal says finding nurses is becoming more difficult so bringing in travel nurses is a necessity even though it costs the hospital more to do so.

“If I could pay everybody the same and not use these travel nurses, I would do that,” said Dumal. “But I also think there is some appreciation for the fact that if we didn’t use these travel nurses, we wouldn’t have enough patience to care for our patients.”

With the competition to hire nurses and other healthcare workers expected to continue, Bond believes a solution for raising the pay of permanent healthcare workers is already in place.

“The only funding source we are aware of is the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds that we are asking for 25% of under our Save the Live Savers program to go to all Mississippi bedside RN’s, no matter where they work as long as they’re willing to stay in Mississippi,” said Bond.

He explained it more in a written statement released on Oct. 31.

“Nearly all not-for-profit, governmental hospitals operate on a strictly limited cash flow, with no extra funds to pay the high rates of MEMA/FEMA level and out-of-state contracts to afford travel nursing for the long term without going completely bankrupt. The short-term payments they have used to stay afloat and keep quality care accessible in our communities have now crippled the financials of these not-for-profit hospitals. This is an urgent issue and Mississippi must change these dynamics. Singing River has been sounding the alarm about the critical frontline healthcare worker shortage and the need for funds since August, pleading for action and consideration of our Save the Life Savers proposal to help address this crisis.

Many RN’s in the country have retired, left the profession, migrated to outpatient-only settings, or elected to stay permanently in the places they moved to due to those high-profit areas having the funds available to pay them. Mississippi hospitals are disproportionately negatively affected by not having the nearly $1 billion of federal Medicaid funds (which in fairness to those opposed to Medicaid expansion does cost the state a minority match) that other states have to help pay RN’s at a competitive rate. Mississippi hospitals do not get this money like other states do. Another challenge we face is that Mississippi is a very unhealthy state, burdened with chronic illness, thus making patients more difficult to care for than in other healthier states. And, we are also one of the poorest states, with less revenue available to be used for the overwhelming uninsured medical care costs and to provide competitive RN compensation compared to other states.”

“We’ve got $1.8 billion coming into the state. If we could just allocate 25 percent of those federal funds, that’s enough for $20,000 for every nurse in the entire state of Mississippi to do a two-year contract. That’s a long-term solution,” said Bond.

Bond proposes that the funding could easily be administered from a review of the licensing database coupled with employment verification, and distributed over a 24-month retention period pursuant to a simple universal standard agreement.

Bond says for that nurse pay raise money to become available, state leaders would have to approve it.

“The American Rescue Plan actually encourages this type of use. The economic impact would inure to Mississippi, as these are people that would be living in our state and recirculating these funds into Mississippi’s economy. Such a program would also help Mississippi get people back that have left,” Bond wrote in a statement released Oct. 19.

In addition to allocating money for raises, Memorial’s Jennifer Dumal says long-term staffing issues could be solved in part by increasing funds for nurse training programs.

Another issue crippling Mississippi hospitals is not having the nearly $1 billion of federal Medicaid funds other areas provide, said Bond.

