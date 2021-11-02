WLOX Careers
Biloxi is redrawing city ward lines. Here’s what’s being proposed.

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s seven wards are being redrawn to line up with the latest census numbers. Now the public is getting its first opportunity to see the newly proposed ward lines online and in person at the next two city council meetings.

“There is no requirement for a formal public hearing,” said City Attorney Peter Abide. “The two council meetings (first and second readings) serve as public hearings, but any councilmember could call for an extra hearing, a workshop, or table this proposal.”

The new lines reflect population shifts, but keep the seven wards close to the present layout.

“The ward populations should be reasonably proportionate, which can be tricky because some census tracts range in size,” Abide said. “Overall, we’ve tried to keep it simple and fair to all.”

Biloxi has about 49,500 residents, according to the latest Census, and each ward averages about 7,000 residents. The city council has six months to redraw the ward lines after official publication of the local census numbers, which occurred in late August.

The new ward lines are set to take effect in the next municipal elections, in 2025.

Click here to look at Biloxi’s current ward lines.

Click here to view the newly proposed ward lines.

Click here to read Biloxi’s re-districting ordinance.

Biloxi has about 49,500 residents, according to the latest Census, and each ward averages about 7,000 residents. The city council has six months to redraw the ward lines after official publication of the local census numbers, which occurred in late August.(City of Biloxi)

