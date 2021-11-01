Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (5-2) got the dramatic win over the 6-2 Bucs with P.J. Williams’s pick 6 over Tom Brady to take a 36-27 lead late in the fourth quarter on Halloween, but celebrations are coming back down to earth with some saying that quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury that knocked him out of the first half may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that Sean Payton describes Winston’s knee injury as “significant”. Rapoport called the injury one that could be“season-ending”.

Winston suffered the injury when he scrambled out of the pocket for a gain before being targeted by Devin White. White was penalized on the play.

Taysom Hill missed Sunday’s game as he works to come back from a concussion. His status for next week is unknown.

Winston did not let an injury that put him on crutches keep him from doing a victory dance in the locker room though.

